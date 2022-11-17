OPINION: After a decade of neglect - Katherine workers are getting a leg up

On the first day of the Labor Government on May 22 earlier this year, Anthony Albanese sent a submission to the Fair Work Commission to increase the national minimum wage by 5.2 per cent.
This was much needed relief to Australia's lowest paid workers after a decade of the Liberal Nationals Coalition deliberately keeping wages down and supporting insecure working conditions.
This outlines Labor's commitment to progressing the interests of the working class which was further strengthened last week as our Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill passed the House of Representatives.
As has been a common theme of this Labor Government, this Bill will deliver a series of promises that were taken to the election including helping to close the gender pay gap by banning pay secrecy clauses and getting wages moving again through multi-employer bargaining.
Let's face it, the current system of enterprise bargaining is broken, and this Bill aims to fix the workplace relations system to make sure that workers get a fairer deal.
This begins with tackling the gender pay gap and the Secure Jobs Better Pay Bill has been designed to ensure that female dominated professions like healthcare, aged care, disability support and early childhood education get the pay rises and support that they deserve.
These jobs form the backbone of our societies, especially in regional communities like Katherine which have access to limited resources.
We have seen an increase in the number of workers leaving these occupations due to working conditions and wages which don't make ends meet.
It is time that these workers are treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve for doing essential work that we will all require services from at some point in our lives.
Workers can't afford to wait any longer and we can't take another decade of low wages, the Labor Government is getting wages moving again and supporting essential workers in Katherine.
