Opinion: Real solutions means the kids come first

While the Albanese Government keeps pushing the divisive and undemocratic Voice to Parliament, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is turning his attention to the real issues facing Indigenous Australians.
Peter has made the bold call for a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.
It's an idea I back 100 per cent.
I had the privilege of showing Peter around Alice Springs in October so he could hear first hand what our communities are going through.
What they are going through is not just tragic, it's an outrage.
And it's far more important than a woke lefty elitist 'Voice to Parliament'.
The abuse of women and children in many remote communities is an unfolding scandal that is destroying the lives of too many vulnerable Indigenous women and children.
There's so much we don't know, but what we know is already bad enough.
There were 14,600 Indigenous kids living under a child protection order in 2020/21. And that number just keeps going up.
And the risk of sexual assault for Indigenous women is six times the national average for non-Indigenous women.
We also know that the Australian National Children's Commissioner doesn't have the resources to address issues of child abuse and neglect in remote communities.
I asked the Commissioner directly at Senate Estimates this week about children being left in dysfunctional and traumatising situations and she replied that she could not "give an opinion on something that I have not been able to investigate".
I also asked what was being done to amplify the voices of Indigenous children suffering sexual abuse and Ms Hollonds said she could not answer that question.
What? Are you serious? It's clear that Albo and his mates in the Greens are ALL lip service.
Well let me tell you, that's not good enough because these are REAL people, REAL kids - and their lives are being ruined while Labor peddle their Voice nonsense.
Before I was elected to the Senate, I took Cheron Long to Parliament House.
She's a courageous woman whose cousin Layla died after suffering sexual abuse.
Despite being devastated by the loss, Cheron fought hard to make sure the police properly investigated Layla's death, and has directly advocated for MPs and Senators to take this issue seriously.
There are many young people like Layla whose names we don't know. And we can't put an end to this catastrophe without knowing the full picture of what has happened and is happening.
A Royal Commission is the only thing with enough teeth to be able to truly uncover the size and scope of the problem of child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.
Albo should stop wasting his time on a divisive and racist 'Voice to Parliament' when it's so clear that kids are being left in these dangerous situations and nothing is being done.
It's time for Labor to get their priorities straight and put kids first.
