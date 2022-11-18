What will $10m get us?

Ten million dollars will be invested by the Federal Government to upgrade Katherine's Aquatic Centre.
The funding aims to refurbish the current pool, plant rooms, splash park and the grounds themselves.
Federal Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, said having access to an upgraded aquatic centre was paramount to any community, "especially for
our young ones to learn how to swim which will be a critical skill for the rest of their lives".
"The recreational and physical aspect that the refurbished centre will provide for Katherine cannot be understated and I look forward to the development of this facility," she said.
Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark said aquatic centres were an important piece of community infrastructure, "but for us in the Top End with our warm climate, it provides relief, recreation and exercise opportunities".
"I think it is wonderful that the election promise has been honoured and Katherine will get a much-needed upgrade to our 40-year-old facility."
"It will go through a process which includes looking at costings and having community consultation to give residents a chance to provide their thoughts and feedback.
But Ms Clark said Katherinites would need to manage "expectations of what $10 million will get us", a sentiment echoed by the Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey.
"With this commitment it would be remiss of council to not continue to Lobby NTG to either match or add to this commitment," Mrs Hersey said.
"Katherine is nestled in the middle of the amazing Big Rivers Region and services over 20,000 people.
"With this alone a commitment from Roper Gulf, Victoria Daly regional councils and NLC would not be out of the question.
"With $19.5 million for Casuarina pool upgrades and almost 25 million for the Palmerston swell centre I think it would be short sighted not to aim big.
"Council is concerned they won't be able to maintain the facility, to that I say 'Build it and they will come'. "
Mrs Hersey said if the facility had an Olympic size pool, cool down pool, an aqua aerobics area and school swim-appropriate areas along with a water park and a court for basketball it would encourage more attendance and bring in more revenue to "what will be an amazing facility".
