VIDEO: Matter of time until 'someone gets killed'

Northern Territory Police has released CCTV footage of the moment a police car was written off in the main street of Katherine in a scene comparable to the action-loaded Grand Theft Auto computer game.
Deputy Commissioner Operations and Road Safety Michael Murphy alleged two cars, stolen from the Northern Land Council compound, were driven erratically through Katherine, including on the wrong side of the road along Katherine Terrace, before smashing into stationary police cars.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed," he said.
Dept Commissioner Murphy said police officers across the NT were "assaulted, spat at, kicked, hit with weapons, punched" and no officer deserved "to go to work to be assaulted".
"It totally concerns me that someone can use a motor vehicle which could be a lethal device to injure or kill one of our officers or a member of the public using these vehicles," he said.
"It's totally reckless. The intent is very concerning."
Superintendent Craig Garland said the actions of the alleged offenders could have led to the death of innocent bystanders.
"This type of behaviour is abhorrent and absolutely unacceptable," he said.
Police said five people responsible for the Grand Theft Auto scenes had been identified, with several alleged offenders in custody, including a 14-year-old and two16-year-olds.
Fairways at the Katherine golf course were also damaged, and the Katherine High School oval was torn up in the night-time hooning.
Police allege one of the stolen vehicles was also involved in a ram raid at Katherine's Whitehouse Furnishers.
Meanwhile, a community leader from Pine Creek said it would only be a matter of time until someone died in Katherine.
"I fear it won't be long before someone gets killed," firefighter of 18 years, Bunny Fountain, said.
"Give a child love, compassion, understanding, respect and watch them grow, feed and nurture them, teach culture, teach language and watch the changes," the former teacher said.
"The root cause of the problem starts in home life. Change that, change their future."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
