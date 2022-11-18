The Northern Territory livestock community is mourning one of its most significant businessmen, following the death of Norman Fisher in an East Arnhem helicopter crash.
Mr Fisher was a driving force in the Fisher family's extensive buffalo, cattle and contract mustering operations which include pastoral stations Swim Creek, Mary River East and Wombungi.
The 47-year-old had also built-up a large commercial presence in the crocodile industry and maintained significant land management partnerships with Traditional Owners in areas like Ramingining - the location of his tragic death.
NT Buffalo Industry Council president Adrian Philips said Mr Fisher's death sent shockwaves across the many industries and communities in which he and the Fisher family are involved.
"Norm was a once-in-a-lifetime operator," Mr Phillips said.
"He is truly irreplaceable.
"In terms of his role in the Fisher family and his presence across the industry, it's impossible to measure the sense of loss that we're all feeling this week.
"Norm built an incredible legacy which we know will live on proudly, especially in his children."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.