Territory cattle industry mourns loss of pilot killed in crash

November 18 2022 - 4:00pm
Norm Fisher was killed in a helicopter crash in November.

The Northern Territory livestock community is mourning one of its most significant businessmen, following the death of Norman Fisher in an East Arnhem helicopter crash.

