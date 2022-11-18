Young man killed in Roper Hwy crash

Northern Territory Police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on the Roper Highway, near the Roper Bar Crossing near Ngukurr at around 10:30pm on November 17.
Local police and clinic members responded and found the man deceased at the scene.
A crime scene was declared and guarded overnight by police.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said Major Crash detectives from Darwin and police officers from Alyangula were en route to Ngukurr to investigate the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle crash.
"At this early stage of the investigation, it remains unknown how many people were travelling in the blue Toyota Landcruiser station wagon," Det Sen Sgt Lindner said.
"It appears likely that alcohol was involved."
Anyone with information who can assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 131 444.
