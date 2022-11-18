RAAF, bushfire firies join forces to battle blaze

RAAF Tindal firefighters joined crews from Bushfires NT to help extinguish a fire 35km south of Katherine.
With changing weather conditions ahead, further spread of the fire front had the potential to reach local farms in the area as well as the Tindal RAAF Base.
Defence deployed three crews of four firefighters in support of bushfire volunteers and local Katherine farmers who were fighting the blaze.
The crews conducted back-burning along a fire break about 54km long, north-east of the fire.
For Aircraftwoman Ffion Gibbons it was the first deployment to a bushfire.
"I quickly learned how to use a drip torch along the 12km burn with my crew," ACW Gibbons said.
"We worked through the long hours. The wind was in our favour for most of the night with a few changes here and there, it was steady progress."
The crews battled into the early hours of the morning, but managed to control the blaze after more than 12 hours.
Bushfires NT Acting Senior Fire Manager Angus Farlam said he was grateful to the RAAF and the farmers who provided their assistance.
"On behalf of all our crew, a massive thank you for your help with the fire," he said.
Acting Commanding Officer at RAAF Tindal, Squadron Leader Peter Gibson, said the base's response to the fires was "another day on the job for the RAAF firefighters, not only providing capability to the Tindal community but also projecting capability to the local Katherine community".
