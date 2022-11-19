'Aussie Gold' recipe the whole family will love

Mangoes, our Aussie gold, are the flavour of the month, and this recipe will have the entire family gather in the kitchen in anticipation.
Want to show off your mango muscle? Impress your friends and family with this deceptively intricate-looking summer tart that is actually incredibly simple to make.
It has a wonderfully crumbly base and a light, honey-sweetened creamy filling, requires zero cooking and results in a delicately sweet dessert.
A perfect addition to your Christmas feast - or any time.
Ingredients
400g store-bought digestive biscuits
125g butter, melted
250g cream cheese (Philadelphia is best)
250g ricotta cheese
2-4 tbsp honey (to taste)
1 tsp vanilla extract
3-4 medium mangoes, peeled, seeded and thinly sliced
Method
Make the base:
Place the biscuits in the bowl of a food processor. Process on high until very nearly ground.
Add the melted butter and process until well mixed.
Transfer the biscuit mixture to a 30cm fluted tart tin with a removable base. Use your hands to press the mixture into the tart tin firmly and evenly. Tip: you can use the base of a measuring cup to help really press down and smooth out the crumbs. Transfer the tin to the fridge to chill while you make the filling.
Make the filling:
Place the cream cheese, ricotta cheese, 2 tbsp honey and vanilla into the bowl of a food processor. Process until very smooth and creamy. Taste and add more honey if needed.
Pour this filling mixture into the chilled tart base and use a spatula to smooth it out evenly. Cover with plastic wrap and place the tart back into the fridge to chill for at least 15 minutes, or up to overnight.
Shortly before you are ready to serve the tart, take it out of the fridge and top it with the sliced mango. Fan out the thin slices and arrange them in concentric circles for a lovely flower-petal look, or get creative and create whatever design you like! Serve right away.
Note: Leftovers keep very well in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 0
Serves: 8-10
Recipe created by Matters of the Belly.
