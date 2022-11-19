Man charged following alleged NT highway hit and run death

A man has been charged following a fatal crash near Ngukurr on November 17.
Northern Territory Police said the 26-year-old man was interviewed at Numbulwar a few days after the crash and was later issued a notice to appear for the charges of Dangerous Driving Causing Death and Hit and Run Causing Death.
Earlier police had reported that a 21-year-old man had been killed in a crash on the Roper Highway near Roper Bar near the community Ngukurr.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said Major Crash detectives, assisted by local police, travelled from Ngukurr to Numbulwar to locate the driver and other witnesses.
"Assistance from members of both communities led to the alleged driver attending the local police station where he was formally spoken to by detectives."
The man will appear before the Numbulwar Local Court on February 1, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.