'That's it for tourism' - Environmentalists, tourism operators call on NTG to stop 'flawed' water allocation in the Big Rivers Region

A Territory environmental organisation is calling on the NT Government to 'listen to the science and the community' and forge ahead with its Beetaloo water allocation plan.
The Environment Centre NT said the release of the Government's draft Water Allocation Plan for the Beetaloo Basin was "a flawed and rushed process" that would threaten Northern Territory water resources, including the iconic Roper River and Mataranka Springs.
The government is forging ahead with its plan to allocate billions of litres of water from the Cambrian Limestone Aquifer by declaring a water allocation plan in the Beetaloo Basin to comply with gas industry timelines.
"This aquifer keeps the Roper River flowing all year round. Its stunning hot springs, world class fishing, and wetlands teeming with life are a unique and iconic part of the Northern Territory," the Environment Centre said.
The amount of water the plan estimates can be extracted "sustainably" - 262 billion litres per year - is the biggest water allocation ever made in the Northern Territory.
But the Environment Centre claims the water allocation plan has not been developed by water advisory committees in accordance with standard Northern Territory Government practice and the National Water Initiative.
"It has also been prepared before vital baseline studies recommended by the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing have been completed," a spokesperson said.
"Water allocation plans should be informed by the best available science, comply with the National Water Initiative, and be subject to proper public scrutiny - this plan does not implement these things."
Dr Kirsty Howey, Director of the Environment Centre NT, says she didn't believe the water allocation will be "sustainable".
"The method used to calculate the amount of water that can be extracted in this plan is lacking any clear scientific basis," she said.
"It is based on recharge figures with a high degree of uncertainty and risks taking out much more water than goes back into the system. By definition, that is unsustainable."
Dr Howey said the plan made no reference as to how the Roper River, Mataranka Hot Springs and sacred sites to which the aquifer supplies water would be protected.
"This is completely unacceptable given Territorians' longstanding concern about the risks to these values by fracking.
"It's a major regression in water planning in the Northern Territory," she said.
"The Minister should listen to the science and the community and defer the finalisation of these plans until water advisory committees have been appointed. Rushing this plan through could deplete our precious water and have grave consequences for all Territorians and our iconic rivers, springs and waterways."
Long-term Mataranka local and owner of the Little Roper Stock Camp tourist park, Des Barritt, said more needed to be done to protect the main tourism draw card of the region.
"Mataranka is the first patch of green you see coming up the highway," he said.
"If there aren't any hot springs, if there aren't any palms, no one is going to stop in Mataranka. That's it for tourism."
Protect Big Rivers spokeswoman Sam Phelan said the Government's water allocation plan was "incomprehensible and dangerous" that would "risk our Top End rivers and aquifers, including the Daly and Roper systems".
"A 2019 Northern Territory Government report indicated that the recharge rate of the Georgina Basin could be as low as 71 billion litres per year.
"However, the plan gives a figure over eight times greater than that."
Ms Phelan said the Cambrian Limestone aquifer only recharged episodically, which meant that "a very cautious approach" needed to be taken.
"Instead, we see a high risk approach that endangers our precious Big Rivers region," she said.
"Taking the amounts of water from the system that this plan proposes could be disastrous for Mataranka Springs and the Roper River, as well as the Flora and Daly systems.
"The Minister needs to stop and listen to the community - these plans need to be stopped now before it's too late."
Meanwhile, the Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security is currently asking for public feedback for its draft Surface Water Take Wet Season Flows Policy.
The policy will apply to surface water extraction licences that take water from rivers and creeks during the Top End wet season to store and use during the dry season.
The key purpose of the policy was "to be clear about the NT Government's approach" to making surface water licence decisions for this type of water.
The Department said all surface water licensing decisions to take water in the Top End during the wet season would be "based on research and knowledge relevant to the river basin and appropriate to the point of take".
"If there is insufficient research and knowledge a precautionary approach to allocating water will be taken based on contingent allocation rules."
Consultation is closing on January 9, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.