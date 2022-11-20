Help needed for 'little princess' diagnosed with life-changing condition

A Katherine business man has thrown his support behind a local family and their "little princess", and he is now urging the community to get behind the good cause.
Nutrien's Ben Coutts is hosting a fundraiser at the Mahogany Bar and Grill on November 25 to raise much needed funds for Katherinites Matt McGinness and Chellah Clancy who "have been dealt a fairly rough deck of cards".
The couple's daughter Ayla-Mai was born on October 7, 2021 at Royal Darwin Hospital, but what was meant to be the most special time of their lives soon turned into heartbreak when the parents discovered that their daughter had a condition that would impact her life dramatically.
After three months of waiting for test results, Ayla-Mai was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism.
The condition affects the girl's bone growth and comes with significant health issues that are associated with dwarfism.
After further tests including an MRI on her spine and skull, doctors have discovered that Ayla-Mai has narrowing of the spinal canal which can compress the upper part of her spinal cord and cause a build-up of fluid in the brain.
As a result the Katherine couple's baby girl will need to undergo brain surgery.
"If this procedure is not performed the outcome could be fatal," Mr Coutts said.
"Due to the lack of medical facilities in Katherine they are travelling to Darwin quite frequently which is 300km away to attend regular appointments and tests.
"If this procedure is not able to be performed in Darwin the doctors informed them they may have to travel to Melbourne."
Mr Coutts said to due to regular hospital stays, possibly interstate travel and surgery recovery time, the family has to take a lot of time of work.
"Having to take time off work frequently, they have used most of their leave already, making it very difficult to focus on their baby girl as financial hardship takes hold," Mr Coutts said.
The business man said the family would face a "long road of unexpected travel expenses, long hotel stays, meals, fuel, loss of income", which is why he is calling on the community to rally behind Mr McGinness, Ms Clancy and their baby girl.
"The most help would be financially as this will be for an extended period of time depending on their daughter's recovery," he said.
"Any help, love and support would mean the world to this young family with such an uncertain future ahead.
"We are appealing to anyone within the local business and wider community to lend us a hand no matter how big or small to provide some much needed immediate support"
A GoFundMe page has raised almost $4,000 in two days, and Mr Coutts said he is hoping the fundraiser night at Mahogany will raise more funds for the family in need.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
