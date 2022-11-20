GALLERY: Thousands line the streets as 'heart-warming' event kicks off Christmas season

Thousands of Territorians lined the streets to watch the NT's first Christmas Pageant take to the city of Darwin.
More than 50 walking groups and vehicle floats paraded through the streets to celebrate the festive season, with the Chief Minister confirming the event was such a success it would take place again in 2023.
"What a fantastic night at the Darwin Christmas Pageant, there is absolutely no better way to kick off the festive season," Natasha Fyles said.
"It was incredibly heart-warming to watch many community and cultural groups come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
"Thank you to everyone who got involved, and a big thank you to the City of Darwin and Activate Darwin for helping making this night possible.
"The Darwin Christmas Pageant will definitely be back for 2023 and I know it will grow into a much anticipated event in our festive calendar".
Good Shepard Lutheran College won best float and St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School won best walking group in the event, with both schools receiving a $500 prize.
The parade kicked off a month of festive activities including Christmas street art and markets, the opening of Santa's Village in the Darwin mall, festive light trails and the much-loved Carols by Candlelight which will take place on December 4 at the Darwin Amphitheatre.
Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis said he was impressed not just by the Pageant itself, but also by the response from Territorians. "The number of people who came along to watch the parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree showed me there is a real appetite in Darwin for this event," he said.
"I look forward to working with the Northern Territory Government again to bring Darwin an even bigger and more spectacular pageant and lighting of the Christmas tree next year".
