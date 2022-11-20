Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Strengthened biosecurity delivered on National Ag Day

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt (centre) with Mike Gibson, Gibson Pastoral, and Troy Setter, Consolidated Pastoral Company, celebrating National Ag Day.

AUSTRALIA's ability to combat potentially devastating livestock diseases has been further strengthened with grants directly aimed at improving Indonesia's biosecurity effectiveness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.