Strengthened biosecurity delivered on National Ag Day

AUSTRALIA's ability to combat potentially devastating livestock diseases has been further strengthened with grants directly aimed at improving Indonesia's biosecurity effectiveness.
Speaking as part of International Ag Day celebrations, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the $1.77 million in grants aimed to help manage foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease.
Senator Watt said the Albanese Government had allocated $1.22 million to LiveCorp for a livestock export industry FMD and LSD vaccine support and implementation program.
In addition, $550,000 was going to Meat & Livestock Australia for an Indonesia Biosecurity Support Project.
"The first six to 12 months of the MLA project will include an in-country risk assessment and mitigation plan, development of feedlot manuals, and training delivery on biosecurity and emergency response in Indonesia," Senator Watt said.
"The MLA project is already underway, with industry contributing $1 million to this $2.1 million project.
"The LiveCorp project will partially reimburse the cost of FMD and LSD vaccine programs used for buffer zone vaccination, focusing on encouraging vaccination of susceptible species surrounding feedlots and facilities across Indonesia and supporting the welfare of smallholders within these communities.
"It will leverage livestock export industry networks to distribute FMD and LSD vaccines effectively across Indonesia."
Senator Watt said Australia remained free from both FMD and LSD.
"It is critical that we continue to protect our animal health status by working together with other countries," he said.
Senator Watt said a strong relationship with neighbouring countries was helping to continue to safeguard Australia's agriculture sector and the industries on which it relied.
"The Australian Government's October Budget includes a $134 million down-payment on our commitment to long-term, sustainable funding for biosecurity, by investing in front line staff, 20 new detector dogs and stronger defences against the threat of FMD and other diseases," Senator Watt said.
"Our farmers, farm workers and food processors need the tools to thrive and be resilient into the future so they can continue to produce the best food and fibre in the world.
"We are committed to providing support and protection for the agriculture sector to give our farmers and rural communities the means to grow."
