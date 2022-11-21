Katherine Times
Growing an education for Big Rivers students

November 21 2022 - 4:00pm
School students in the Katherine, Pine Creek and Mataranka region have learned first hand about career opportunities in agriculture after undertaking a series of visits to mango farms in the region.

