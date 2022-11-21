Growing an education for Big Rivers students

School students in the Katherine, Pine Creek and Mataranka region have learned first hand about career opportunities in agriculture after undertaking a series of visits to mango farms in the region.
School visits to farms are part of an NT Farmers program which aims to introduce the importance of agriculture to students. Activities with schools showcase and highlight the wide range of jobs on offer within the industry.
The school visits not only provided an overview of the industry in the Territory and what is grown in the region but it also showcased the high level of technology used on farms.
Students learned how technology in the field such as weather stations and soil moisture probes send real time data back to farmers about the health and conditions of their crops.
Soil moisture probes provide an insight into what is happening below the ground, at the root level.
Farmers demonstrated to students how they can see if their crops are getting too much or too little water and whether their fertilizer applications are simply being washed away and wasted. Soil moisture probes are becoming an essential part of modern farming, helping farmers to save money and precious water.
Year 3 to 6 students from Pine Creek travelled to Katherine to learn about mango production at Foxalicious Fruit, where they were amazed at the organisation's automatic mango grader.
The computerized grader system scans every mango that passes by its six cameras to sort different mangoes based on size, colour and potential blemishes, dramatically speeding up the fruit sorting process and saving farmers considerable time and money at harvest time.
"The farm visits demonstrated to students how farms are often at the cutting edge of technology adoption," NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said.
"Students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects can have an extremely rewarding career in the agricultural industry.
"The industry needs new creative minds familiar with farming to help feed the world."
A common theme on the farm tours was new drone technology, with farmers flying drones to show students how they can quickly undertake crop forecasting and inspect the health of their crops in just a short flight.
Students saw how different sensors in the drone can detect heat levels and potential pests.
"NT Farmers would like to thank Pine Creek School, Mataranka Primary and Katherine High for participating in the tours and Foxalicious Fruit, Razor Rock Farms and Pinata Farms for generously hosting the students," Mr Burke said.
