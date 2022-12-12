Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Noms open for '23 awards

December 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent de With was named Katherine's Citizen of the Year in 2022.

Katherine Town Council is calling on the public to nominate outstanding residents for a Citizen of the Year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.