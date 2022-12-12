Noms open for '23 awards

Katherine Town Council is calling on the public to nominate outstanding residents for a Citizen of the Year award.
"It's an easy way to give back to someone doing great things in the community by acknowledging their work," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"There are many people working hard for our community and this is a special way of showing we appreciate them."
Local business owner Trent de With was Katherine's Citizen of the Year for 2022, and he said he was surprised to receive the accolade.
"It was a great honour to be recognised," he said.
"I feel there are a lot more people in the community doing more than I am."
The three categories for nominations are: Katherine Citizen of the Year, Katherine Young Citizen of the Year, and Katherine Senior Citizen of the Year.
As Citizen of the Year, Mr de With was asked to help welcome new Australian citizens at one of Council's four annual citizenship ceremonies.
When deciding who to nominate, he suggested thinking of the people who give up their own time to give back to the community.
"Those who spend their weekends and evening trying to make Katherine a better place," he said.
"Even a nomination is just a great honour."
In 2022, Bess Hart was named Senior Citizen of the Year for her longstanding work raising money for the Cancer Council with her famous annual 'Biggest Morning Tea' as well as volunteering with a number of local organisation.
Kial King was named Young Citizen of the Year for his contribution as president to the Katherine Pirates Rugby Union club, an AFL coach and organiser of regional sports events for school kids.
Former Cadet Warrant Officer Mitchell Hordern won the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award for demonstrating the values of leadership and service during his time as a cadet with the Royal Australian Air Force.
At just 18, and after graduating high school, he said he aimed to join the RAAF as a serving member this year.
The awards will be given out at Katherine Tow Council's Australia Day celebrations in January 2023.
Contact Emily Kemp at emily.kemp@ktc.nt.gov.au or 8972 5500 to lodge a nomination.
