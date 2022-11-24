K-Town lights up in the spirit of Christmas

Katherine annual much-anticipated Carols by Candlelight community event will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on Saturday, December 3 from 5:30pm.
Back after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular event is a festival of food and Christmas spirit, with local performers and a mix of food choices.
"We're excited to have this event back on," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
"It's an important time for the community to get together and celebrate the year."
There will be carols and dance performances, free photos with Santa, and free fruit from Woolworths.
Food vendors include Curled Icecream from Darwin, Market Kebab also from Darwin, Katherine's Bondi and Bourke and Red Cross Connected Women.
The Katherine Town Council event will be held in partnership with the business community's Christmas lights display.
Local business owner Trent de With started the display at Lindsay Street last year to give his kids and the Katherine community something to look forward to.
"It's from local businesses, just a way to say thank you to the local community for supporting us," he said.
In a community effort, made possible by donated lights and, the complex is set to transform into a magical wonderland.
The display will begin the day before Carols by Candlelight, and will be on every Friday and Saturday night up to December 24.
Katherine Town Council is also holding both a commercial and residential Christmas lights competition.
Residents can win prize money and judging will take place on December 15 and 16 from 6:45 pm with the winners announced on December 22.
Residents can register their address on the council website.
The commercial Christmas lights competition will be judged on December 19 and 20.
All shops and businesses will be considered for their shop or window display unless they opt out.
The winner will be named Katherine's Best Commercial Christmas Display.
