240 new dwellings to address worker and housing shortage in Katherine

Key worker and private sector housing shortages in Katherine and Alice Springs are set to be addressed with the NT Government's Accelerated Regional Accommodation project.
A Request for Tender for the project is seeking submissions from interested parties to deliver new dwellings in both towns.
The project aims to deliver 240 houses in Katherine and 180 in the Alice.
Half of these dwellings will be used to accommodate key workers in the regions, while the remainder to be offered for sale or rent in the private market.
These new homes will be designed, delivered and maintained by the private sector, with the Territory Government requiring and committing to a minimum of ten year head-lease agreements for the key worker portion.
Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles said key workers and their skills were "essential to the economic and social development of the Territory".
"The commitment to build these dwellings in Katherine and Alice Springs will bring broader economic and social benefits, including job creation and housing for key workers and the private sector," Mrs Fyles said.
"We have listened to local industry and business, and we know they're struggling to find workers.
"That's why we're doing everything we can to help Territory businesses find staff now, including this acceleration of housing and our recently announced $12.8 million workforce boost."
The residential accommodation sought represents an element of the NT Government's vision of attracting and retaining people to the regions, while creating more jobs and supporting population growth.
The anticipated commencement of construction in the 2022/23 financial year would enable occupation of the residential accommodation by 2024/25.
Industry briefings for the project will be held in Katherine and Alice Springs in the coming weeks.
Prospective developers, land owners and businesses interested in buying or renting housing in the regions will be invited to attend.
RFT submissions close on February 13, 2023. To view more about the tender visit www.invest.nt.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.