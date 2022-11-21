Katherine Times
Man's hand severed in Kath South fight

Updated November 21 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 4:14pm
Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses to a fight that occurred near a block of units on the Victoria Highway on the morning of November 21.

