Man's hand severed in Kath South fight

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses to a fight that occurred near a block of units on the Victoria Highway on the morning of November 21.
At about 9:45am police received reports of a fight between two men in the vicinity of the units in Katherine South.
As a result of the altercation one man's hand was severed and the other male received significant head injuries.
Police established a crime scene and both men were transported to Katherine District Hospital for treatment to their injuries.
The Katherine Criminal Investigations Branch is calling for anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the altercation to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 CRIMESTOPPERS.
Please quote reference number 10180374.
