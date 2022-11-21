VIDEO: Katherinites throw support behind flood-affected communities

The to-date largest group of Northern Territory emergency services personnel - including Katherine firefighters and NTES staff - is currently in New South Wales and Victoria to provide support for flood-affected towns.
Crews of eight NT volunteers each are in Mildura and Deniliquin, with Katherine's NTES Operations Officer Dave Travers deployed to the SES headquarters in Wollongong to carry out a jurisdictional liaison role.
After 11 years in the job, this is the first interstate deployment for Mr Travers, who is no stranger to flood response.
When the Edith River north of Katherine flooded in December 2011, and a freight train was washed off the railway bridge and two cars were trapped by floodwaters, Mr Travers, together with two other NTES members, rushed to their aid.
He later received the Governor General's Commendation for Brave Conduct.
"I'm just really grateful for the support the Katherine community gives to emergency services personnel in our town," Mr Travers said.
"We couldn't be doing this role if it wasn't for employers giving their staff the time off to go down south to help other communities."
After continuous widespread flooding, NSW communities Lightning Ridge, Walgett, Wee Waa and Collarenebri are experiencing isolation islands the of Switzerland, with emergency food and medical supplies being dropped to residents.
The flood emergency is expected to continue for months across some parts of western NSW, with above average rain predicted to last to February.
In Deniliquin, along the flooding Lachlan River, Territory and local crews are being supported by flood rescue operators from Singapore.
As the flood peak makes its way downstream along the river, Deniliquin locals were told they would have to evacuate by Wednesday, November 23.
Meanwhile, sandbagging is underway in the NSW-Victorian border community of Wentworth, where volunteers with shovels and sandbags assisted with a community sandbagging event earlier this week, bagging 100 tonnes of sand.
Four pallets of sand bags were transported by boat to help home owners who have the rising Murray River creeping up their back lawn.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
