Protestors to demand action to stop NT's 'highway to climate hell'

Territorians fighting to keep temperatures in the Top End liveable will today gather at Parliament House in Darwin, demanding the NT Government drop its support for Barossa offshore gas, onshore fracking, the Middle Arm petrochemical hub, and scrap legislation designed to fast-track fracking.
Wearing all red to signal a code-red climate emergency, speakers are set to include Traditional Owners, doctors and union members, as well as young people from regional areas.
Teenager Gypsy Schmidt travelled from Katherine for the event.
"Extreme heat associated with climate change is on track to make the Territory unliveable for my generation and future generations," she said.
"It's just getting way too hot.
"Working or playing sport outdoors during the day-time heat will become impossible.
"The health impacts will be huge.
"But the Territory Government is this week promoting a bill to fast-track production fracking that will fuel climate change and put young people's future in danger."
Lloyd Pumpa from the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union and Unions NT said that when global leaders gathered at COP27 recently, the warnings were clear.
"Humanity is on a highway to climate hell if we keep burning fossil fuels.
"Here in the NT it's as if we're living in another universe - the Fyles Government is pushing new gas in the Beetaloo Basin and the offshore Barossa basin, and is trying to rush through a plastics and petrochemical hub at Middle Arm."
Mr Pumpa said it was "time to draw a line in the sand" - and action protesters are planning to take, literally, in front of Parliament House.
"We can't afford more gas production in the Territory," Mr Pumpa said.
"Approving new gas projects will turbocharge climate change and make the Territory an impossible place to live and work.
"The Fyles Government is throwing fuel onto an already overheated house, and this Bill to fast-track fracking is the match that's about to be struck."
Cultural consultant and Traditional Elder from the Rembarrnga People, Katherine's Miliwanga Wurrben, said Indigenous people have depended on the seasons from way back in the dreamtime, for harvesting and hunting.
"These things have been passed down by our ancestors. Now we see a pattern of climate, totally different to back then.
"Everything we want is here on earth. Our belief is that it all works together, we are the caretakers of the land, it owns us and we respect and acknowledge this," Ms Wurrben said.
"With this gas and fracking, it is destroying the nature that we are totally dependent on for traditional food. It is the same with the water, it is sacred to us, it is used in ceremonies and we need it for life.
"It grieves us when we see the earth being opened up and destroyed by people who do not appreciate the sacredness of earth.
"We need help to put back the balance in climate.
"If we don't get the balance back things will go haywire, we are destroying ourselves."
