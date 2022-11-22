Katherine Times
Protestors to demand action to stop NT's 'highway to climate hell'

Updated November 22 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
Earlier in November, protestors gathered in Katherine.

Territorians fighting to keep temperatures in the Top End liveable will today gather at Parliament House in Darwin, demanding the NT Government drop its support for Barossa offshore gas, onshore fracking, the Middle Arm petrochemical hub, and scrap legislation designed to fast-track fracking.

