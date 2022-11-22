The Barkly Homestead roadhouse on the Barkly Highway, halfway between Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory and Camooweal in Queensland, has been closed indefinitely, due to an overnight fire.
According to co-owner Suzanne Bassingthwaighte, the fire was in the roadhouse kitchen and has caused significant damage.
"All electricity has been cut so unfortunately there is no fuel, no food, and no camping," Mrs Bassingthwaighte said
She cautioned for travellers to plan their fuel supplies and fuel up at either Threeways or Camooweal.
"It is very unfortunate we will be out of action for a while as we are the first and only stop for travellers crossing the border into the Territory, providing welcome relief from an overall journey of over 460km between towns," she said.
A Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service fire investigator from Alice Springs is looking into the cause of the structure fire.
Police said at 5:30am on November 22, the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre received reports that the Barkly Homestead, near the intersection of the Barkly and Tablelands Highways, was ablaze.
Employees and community members attended to extinguish the blaze.
St John Ambulance treated two employees for minor smoke inhalation.
District Officer Stephen Hunter said investigations into the cause remain ongoing but luckily no one was seriously hurt.
"The fuel pumps at the station remain switched off and travellers are urged to refuel their vehicles at Threeways, Heartbreak Hotel or Camooweal if travelling through the Tablelands," DO Hunter said.
