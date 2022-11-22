Katherinites named Junior Volunteer, Paramedic of the Year in Territory Ambulance Awards

Paramedics, staff and volunteers of St John NT have been recognised as role models within their profession and communities at the St John NT 2022 Excellence Awards held at Parliament House in Darwin.
Awards were presented for demonstrating excellence in leadership or clinical practice while providing an outstanding level of care, professionalism and compassion for Territorians.
"This year has seen some challenges however the dedication, hard work and resilience of our team members has continued to shine through," St John NT CEO Peter Ali said.
"The recipients of these Awards go above and beyond the call of duty, clearly displaying St John NT's values of integrity, respect, empathy and collaboration."
For her dedication and commitment to her volunteer division based in Katherine, Neveah Willcox received the Junior Volunteer of the Year Award.
Katherine's Mareesa Bates was named the Paramedic of the Year in the Northern Region.
Alice Springs paramedic James Clemow received the Rotary Club of Darwin Sunrise Paramedic of the Year 2022 Award.
Mr Clemow was recognised for his leadership and excellent clinical skills as well as his willingness to support and uplift his peers.
The Excellence in Service Award was presented to Kate Owen for her dedication to her role as ambulance support coordinator.
A long-standing member of the organisation, Ms Owen recently celebrated 15 years of service with St John NT.
Phillip Ryan's leadership and compassion was recognised with the Patient Transport Officer of the Year Award.
Rotary Club of Darwin Sunrise President, and sponsor of the 2022 Paramedic of the Year, Joseph Aladin said all nominees and winners were invaluable members of the community.
"Your professionalism, expertise and dedication are worthy of acknowledgement and celebration," he said.
