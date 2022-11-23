GALLERY: Katherine High celebrates students' milestones

Katherine High School Year 12 students celebrated a major milestone on November 18, looking back on their achievements at high school for their graduation dinner.
Student Captains Iain, Brooke, and Vice-Captains Yemi and Ashley gave meaningful speeches about their time at Katherine High School.
Award winners are:
ADF Long Tan Award - Youth Leadership and Teamwork - Gypsy Schmidt
ADF Long Tan Award - Future Innovators - Logan Kariko
Katherine Ampol Best All Rounder - Kiersten Courtney
Sportswoman Award - Drew Cook
Sportsman Award - Iain Sutherland
Stars Indigenous Woman Award - Brooke Campbell
Clontarf Indigenous Man Award - Darren Cadell
NT Board of Studies - Year 12 VET Award - Drew Cook
NT Board of Studies - Karmi Sceney
Remote Aboriginal Excellence and Leadership Award - Sharnikwa Brown
NT Board of Studies - Top Aboriginal Student - Sharnikwa Brown
NT Board of Studies - Top Personal Learner Achiever - David Noyce
Principal's award - Chloe Orum
NT Board of Studies - Top Academic Achiever DUX - Gypsy Schmidt and Tess Ousey
