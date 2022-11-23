Land Council Chair dies suddenly

The chair of the Central Land Council (CLC) has passed away unexpectedly in Darwin in the night to November 23.
CLC chief executive Les Turner said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Kwementyaye Hoosan.
"We offer heartfelt condolences to his family, community and colleagues," Mr Turner said.
"He was a well-loved and highly respected man who has made an enormous contribution with his strength of character, wisdom and leadership.
"His compassion extended to all he worked with, be they members or staff.
"He advocated strongly for the raising of the age of criminal responsibility and against violence against women."
Mr Hoosan had been associated with the CLC for many years, before his election to chair this year.
He had been a member of the CLC executive committee since 2019 and had been a delegate when he was younger.
He was known for his care and concern for vulnerable members of the community, especially young people and anyone affected by violence.
Mr Hoosan was also a board member of the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority and was attending a meeting of the organisation in Darwin at the time of his passing.
He was a youth worker and had also been employed as a CLC field officer, police officer, health worker and chaired the NT Uniting Church.
He was a member of the men's violence prevention group Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Women's Council's Watiku and the prescribed body corporate of native title holders in his home community of Aputula.
"I love to listen to people and try to guide them, and I need them to guide me too," he said upon his election as chair in April 2022.
