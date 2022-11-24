Target smashed in RAAF Tindal's Cancer Council fundraiser

A fundraiser organised by 75 Squadron at Katherine's Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base in Tindal has raised almost $10,000 for cancer support and research in the Northern Territory.
Tindal's 75 Squadron raised $9,475 for the NT Cancer Council, smashing their original target of $2,500.
During the fundraiser, men and women of 75 Squadron were given the opportunity to grow a beard or wear colourful nail polish.
The fundraising event called Septembeard raised funds for cancer research, prevention and support services for those affected by cancer.
Coincidentally, the event happened to coincide with a directive from the Chief of Air Force allowing members to grow beards as of November 1.
Corporal Daniel Wilson of 75 Squadron said men and women from 75 Squadron took the opportunity to grow their beard or wear nail polish in support of the good cause.
"For a minimum set donation, participating members from 75 Squadron raised funds and awareness for Cancer Council Northern Territory," Corporal Wilson said.
"A modest target of $2,500 was set, we smashed that and ended up raising $9,475 for Cancer Council NT."
75 Squadron, Tindal's fighter unit, is one of three operational RAAF squadrons that fly the F-35A Lightning II.
Commanding Officer of 75 Squadron, Wing Commander Marty Parker, said his Squadron and RAAF Base Tindal had been a part of the Northern Territory community for more than 30 years.
"We live here, we are members of local sporting teams and community groups, and our kids go to school here," Wing Commander Parker said.
"The local community gives our families fantastic support, and 75 Squadron is proud to be able to give back."
