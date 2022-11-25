Katherine Times
Farmers' Food Futures Conference in planning for 2023

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
November 25 2022 - 3:30pm
NT Farmers' Simon Smith pictured during the farm tours as part of the 2021 Northern Australia Food Futures Conference. Photo: Shane Eecen.

Northern Australia's Food Futures Conference is returning in 2023, with the event being held from May 22 to 25 at the Darwin Convention Centre.

