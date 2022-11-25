Farmers' Food Futures Conference in planning for 2023

Northern Australia's Food Futures Conference is returning in 2023, with the event being held from May 22 to 25 at the Darwin Convention Centre.
"The Food Futures Conference is Australia's leading conference on agricultural development in the North," NT Farmers Association CEO Paul Burke said.
"Next year's event will feature a huge range of speakers, exhibitors, panel workshops and networking opportunities."
Mr Burke said after an "immensely successful" conference in 2021, NT Farmers were enhancing the program to make next year's event the biggest and most innovative event to date.
"The conference will feature high profile international speakers and an emerging agricultural tech hub in addition to a completely revised gala dinner," he said.
Food Futures 2023 is set to feature agricultural experts from around Australia and the world, with speakers focussing on how northern Australia can take advantage of global agricultural trends, the future of agriculture in the region, the environmental impact of farming and the rise in environmentally sustainable agriculture in the north.
The conference is delivered by NT Farmers Association in partnership with OrdCo in Western Australia and AgForce in Queensland.
"We are particularly pleased to be working with our partners to help shape the future of agricultural development in north Australia at the conference," Mr Burke said.
The Northern Australia Food Futures Conference was established in 2014 and is now the preeminent conference on agricultural development in north Australia.
The conference is integral in driving expansion in the north and places northern agriculture on the national agenda. Investors, politicians, industry and community stakeholders from around Australia and the world attend the Conference to explore agricultural opportunities in the north.
