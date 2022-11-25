Woman last seen in 2017 may be living in NT under different name, police say

Northern Territory Police are requesting public information on the safety and whereabouts of 37-year-old Holly Beves.
Ms Beves was last seen in Darwin in late 2017.
Concerns at the time were allayed when police made contact with her.
There has now been a renewed call from relatives to locate her.
Police believe Ms Beves may be residing on a cattle station in the Northern Territory under a different name.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 10114955.
