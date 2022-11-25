Our Ashanti kicks Goal of the Year

The Katherine region's Gold Coast Suns player Ashanti Bush has been announced as the AFLW Goal of the Year Winner.
The young star kicked the Crypto.com Goal of the Year in the Suns' clash with GWS at Henson Park in round 10.
It is the first time a Gold Coast Suns player has taken out Goal of the Year - AFL or AFLW - in the club's history.
"We all know the talent that Ashanti possesses - she's hard to stop in full flight and it was incredible moment of individual brilliance," Head Coach Cameron Joyce said.
"To be the first Suns player - male or female - to win Goal of the Year is something Ashanti should be extremely proud of and hopefully we see her kicking many more goals in seasons to come."
Ms Bush has played seven AFLW matches for the Suns since the 2021 NAB AFLW Draft.
On receiving her award, the young player said she didn't "normally practice those kicks".
I practice a lot of set shots, but I've never kicked a goal like that," she said.
"I would like to thank my family, they mean a lot to me. I also thank the Gold Coast Suns for their support and everything they've done for me, as well as everyone who's been there supporting me along the way."
The highly skilful forward with strong hands overhead is also equally dangerous at ground level with her evasiveness and football smarts which she displayed this season.
The Crypto.com AFLW Goal of the Year winner was voted on by fans at the end of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season Seven.
Ms Bush beat Akec Makur Chout from Hawthorn and fellow NT player Danielle Ponter who intercepted a kick by a Geelong opponent in the centre of the oval during the first quarter, streamed down the ground taking four bounces, before running into an open goal.
Northern Land Council Chairman and NT Australian of the Year, Samuel Bush-Blanasi, Ms Bush's grandfather, said he was "so proud" of his granddaughter for being awarded Goal of the Year for the 2022 season.
"This is a win for the Northern Territory because she got her start here in our great local teams, especially the Arnhem Crows," he said.
The Crows are based in Ms Bush's home towns of Wugularr and Barunga and play in the Big Rivers AFL league around Katherine.
"(Ashanti) stepped up to the premier league with the Darwin Buffaloes where her skills really developed," Mr Bush-Blanasi said.
"She won (goal of the year) on the same day as her mother's and sister's birthdays, and her jersey is number 19 which is my birthday," he said.
"Congratulations Ashanti from the Bush, Blanasi and Wauchope families.
"We want you to achieve all your goals."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
