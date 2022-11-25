Katherine on the map for manufacturers as drones take off

The uncluttered air space over the Northern Territory will be used to push the boundaries on drone research, adding to its development as a base for space discoveries.
A drone research and training centre has been established at Charles Darwin University and the next generation of remote pilots will soon buckle up for a vocational certificate.
Professor Hamish Campbell, director of the North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems, said drone use would grow exponentially over the coming decade.
The machines and their artificial intelligence are expected to play a key role in many sectors, including delivering vital drugs to remote patients, being used for high-tech defence operations, logistic supply chains monitoring, and surveillance for a broad range of industries and sectors relevant to Northern Australia.
These include border security, agriculture, fisheries, emergency and disaster planning, health care, resource extraction and energy.
"Charles Darwin University's strategic location and immediate proximity to uncluttered air space has made it a key partner for government and industry," Prof Campbell said.
"We know that the emerging autonomous technologies is a key area for investment and growth in North Australia ...
"Having a physical location in Darwin, Katherine, and Alice Springs, will be an attractive offering for autonomous system manufactures wishing to relocate or create an arm in Northern Australia, which would attract these companies to Territory."
The centre has already attracted interest and funding from national and international partners. It will also get its own Wingcopter delivery drone.
Last month, the centre landed a slice of a $12 million federal emerging aviation technology partnership program and will trial drone deliveries from health centres to remote communities in the West Arnhem region.
Earlier this year, the university won Territory and federal funding for a $2 million project with RMIT University and Siemens for developing a test flight unit and advanced manufacturing.
A vocational course in aviation for drone pilots will soon be available at the university and the centre says it is working with Aboriginal corporations and land councils to bring training to their communities.
Prof Campbell said Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs would suit high-tech manufacturers looking to move to or create an arm of their business in northern Australia.
The Territory is already launching rockets from the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy.
With Australian Associated Press
