From the Mayor's desk

It is that time of year again to nominate a person in the community for Citizen of the Year. There are many volunteers in Katherine that are worthy and should be recognised.
If you can think of anyone then please nominate them on our website or give us a call if you want more details. Nominations close on December 16.
The Meeting Place café is up for lease. If you are interested in a small business venture making great coffee and snacks, then give Council a call or go on our website for further information.
Our Carols by Candlelight event is on Saturday December 3 from 5.30pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Santa will be there for free family photos. It is always a great night out for the family.
Council has a residential Christmas light competition. Register on our website. First prize is $500, second prize is $300, and third prize is $200.
Judging will be on December 15 and 16 from 6.45pm. Winners will be announced on December 22. For the commercial lights competition, a perpetual trophy will be awarded.
The second instalment of rates is due by November 30.
If you have any issues or you want information on any of the above items then call Council on 8972 5500 and talk to our lovely service team. You can email to records@ktc.nt.gov.au or view the website at www.katherine.nt.gov.au.
