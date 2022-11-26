Jets return home after preparing for combat in 'uncertain, troubled world'

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal's F-35A Lightning II have returned to their Katherine home, after spending time in Malaysia.
As part of Exercise Elangaroo, flown from Tindal's 75 Squadron's former base at Butterworth, the F-35 jets participated in an air-to-air fighter interaction exercise between the RAAF and the Royal Malaysian Air Force in mid-November.
In Malaysia, Air Commodore Tim Alsop, the Commander of Australia's Air Combat Group, said the RAAF participated in Exercise Elangaroo for tactical integration purposes, but also to develop friendships and bonds with Australia's northern neighbours.
"It's actually that component (of relationship-building) that I would suggest ... is the most significant thing we're doing, because as we move forward into an uncertain and troubled world, if we ever have to go into combat together, it's ... those friendships and those relationships that we will call on," he said.
"That's how you get things done, particularly in a tumultuous start of some sort of contingency operation."
Air Commodore Alsop, who is responsible for the development and preparation of the Air Combat Force for operations and has served as an operational F/A-18A pilot and instructed on PC-9/A, Hawk 127 and Macchi MB- 326H, encouraged Tindal personnel to foster overseas friendships and keep in touch with their Malaysian counterparts "for the rest of their careers''.
Upon their return home, fast jets are now likely to appear across the Katherine skyline again.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
