Regional Laksa Festival win taken out by Katherine eatery

Thousands of laksas and laksa-inspired dishes have been tried and tested over the past month as part of the Territory's Laksa Festival, and now the winners have been crowned.
For the second year, Katherine has taken out the regional award, with Best Regional Laksa presented to 168 Food Bar.
Chok's Place was awarded this year's Golden Bowl trophy winner.
The business' signature dish secured the top spot after a blind tasting by a panel of judges.
People's Choice Best Laksa award also went to Chok's Place.
The Best Inspired by Laksa category was awarded to Darwin's Harvest Press for its Laksa Smoothie Bowl.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles congratulated all winners and contenders and thanked Territory hospitality venues for "putting on a feast for the senses".
"The Laksa Festival not only supports local business, it encourages Territorians to continue visiting our food outlets while also exploring parts of the Territory," she said.
"November is usually one of our quieter times of year, that's why it's important that we have events like this running.
"This year the Laksa trail travelled to Katherine, Nhulunbuy and Alice Springs, really highlighting our multicultural communities throughout the entire NT."
Over the past month, more than 2800 laksa and laksa-inspired dishes were purchased around the Territory, with Territorians voting more than 1100 times for their favourite dishes through the Laksa Festival app.
This year also saw a record number of active users participating through the app, encouraging more people to dine out at restaurants over the traditionally quieter season, supporting local jobs and business.
Minister for Business, Jobs and Training Paul Kirby, said the high number of participating Territorians meant the festival was supporting "even more small businesses through the initiative and keeping more money flowing locally".
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.