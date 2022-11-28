Indian farmers visit NT, QLD as part of fruitful exchange program

An Australia-India Council grant to explore innovative economic opportunities through sharing sustainable farming systems under an exchange program has proven to be fruitful for Territory farmers.
In December 2019 a delegation of nine Territory producers of rice, vegetable, fruit and fodder, boarded a flight to India, the fourth largest agricultural producer in the world.
Over ten days the group toured the sub-continent's Punjab region, known as the "food bowl" of India.
The group visited tropical vegetable, horticulture, and floriculture farms to see organic farming practices that increase soil organic matter and improve water use efficiency.
The delegation learnt about practices Indian farmers are implementing such as understorey planting, row cropping and recycling cattle waste through custom-made digesters which is then added to irrigation water.
Dr Kamaljit Sangha, the project leader from the Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods at Charles Darwin University, said that visiting some of the farms practising sustainable practices with little or zero external inputs in the Punjab region was an "eye-opener".
Three years on - delayed due to Covid-related travel restrictions - an Indian delegation of six Punjab farmers recently visited Australian farms in the Northern Territory and Queensland.
The delegation - made up of wheat, rice, potato, mint, citrus and dairy farmers - gained a first-hand insight of mango, papaya and coffee farms as well as cattle stations and dairy farms.
The Indian visitors said they were impressed with the progress farmers have been making to improve water efficiency, after NT Farmers showcased their water efficiency project which utilises soil moisture probes and other technology to reduce water consumption.
Dr Sangha said the benefits of the exchange program were much more than just learning about sustainable farming techniques which include enhancing cultural, social and economic understanding on both sides.
"We hope to develop a broader program for the next year," he said.
