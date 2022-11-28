Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Livexchange 2022: Australian ag ambassador outlines misconceptions

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's special representative for Australian agriculture Su McCluskey sharing insights at the LIVEXchange conference. PIcture: Sally Gall

Getting Australia's point of view heard and understood in global conversations is more important than ever, according to Australia's special representative for Australian agriculture Su McCluskey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.