New program to guide students into health, education and arts

November 28 2022 - 3:30pm
A new CDU introductory program is set to help guide First Nations people into studying health, education and arts.

The vital knowledge of First Nations people will be harnessed in a new program to support students into tertiary studies in health, education, and arts.

