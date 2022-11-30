Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Moonage Daydream on Thursday, December 1 at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm.
Christmas Market
Mataranka
A Christmas Market will be held on Sunday, December 4, in the airconditioned hall. Contact moira@coodardie.com.au to book.
Can you knit?
Katherine
Katherine Public Library would love to hear from people who can knit and are interested in helping with the creation of knitted bunnies for the library's 2023 children's program. Patterns and wool will be supplied by the library. Bunnies will be needed in February. Call the library on 89711188 for more information.
Christmas Market
Katherine
The annual Katherine Christmas Markets will be held on December 3 and 4 at the YMCA from 9am to 3pm. All stall sites are fully booked. Please email the markets committee to go on the wait list. Entry: Gold coin donation.
Xmas Lights
Katherine
A rustic Christmas Lights display will be held at O'Keeffe House on Riverbank Drive on December 2, 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
Children's Event
Katherine
The team at the Katherine Public Library is hosting a Children's Program End of Year Celebration at the library on Thursday, December 15. Contact the library for more info.
Christmas Carols
Katherine
Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on December 3. Katherine Town Council is looking for food stalls and performers - call 8972 5500 or send an email to contactus@ktc.nt.gov.au.
Art Market
Katherine
Godinymayin is hosting 'Holiday Art Markets' from December 12 to 23, Monday to Wednesday 9am to 5pm, Thur, Fri 9am to 7pm.
Meat Raffle
Katherine
The Katherine Club is seeking expressions of interest from local organisations to be part of the Club's Friday night meat raffle fundraisers in 2023. Contact the club via email to info@katherineclubinc.com or call 8972 1250.
Nitmiluk Cup
Katherine
The 20th annual Nitmiluk Cup, an action packed, fun weekend with the cricket played in good spirit, will be held from December 2 to December 4 at the Katherine South School Oval. Games are played in the Super 6s format with six players per team. Ages 14+ are eligible to play. More information and contact details to register can be found at https://ntcricket.com.au.
