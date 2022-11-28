Katherine Times
$250,000 St Joseph's school upgrade to benefit 'generations to come'

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
November 29 2022 - 8:00am
Students at St Joey's are set to benefit from more than $250,000 in Government funding.

Staff and students at St Joseph's Catholic College in Katherine are set to benefit from the refurbishment of two office spaces and staffroom into specialty classrooms, in a bid to improve student educational outcomes.

