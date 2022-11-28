Staff and students at St Joseph's Catholic College in Katherine are set to benefit from the refurbishment of two office spaces and staffroom into specialty classrooms, in a bid to improve student educational outcomes.
Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, said more than $250,000 in Australian Government funding through the Capital Grants Program would be thrown behind the project.
"These new facilities will provide school staff, teachers and students at St Joseph's Catholic College with better, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn," Ms Scrymgour said.
"The Australian Government is committed to providing all schools with appropriate funding so that all students, including those at St Joseph's Catholic College, get the best possible education."
Ms Scrymgour said the new facilities would benefit the students currently at St Joseph's Catholic College, as well as the many generations who will follow in future years.
"The teachers, staff and students at St Joseph's Catholic College have built a strong and positive school community and these new facilities will further enhance our local educational opportunities," Ms Scrymgour said.
"Our Government strongly believes in providing the best possible resources so that local students can realise their potential and develop the skills they need to go on to further study or to find a job.
"I congratulate St Joseph's Catholic College on their successful grant application and look forward to seeing the positive impact these new facilities will have on the school community."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.