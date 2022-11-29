Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine's Nicole Thomson wins BMX national titles, twice

By Brian Allen and Annie Hesse
November 29 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian champion twice over - Nicole Thomson.

In what Katherine BMX rider Nicole Thomson called "possible the greatest week" of her life, the local rider has taken out two national titles in the Australian BMX Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.