In what Katherine BMX rider Nicole Thomson called "possible the greatest week" of her life, the local rider has taken out two national titles in the Australian BMX Championships.
"Today I woke up as an Australian Champion. Twice over," she shared with her followers online after coming first in the Open Wheel Women and the 30-34 Cruiser Women categories in the Australian Championships in Launceston, Tasmania.
"Jade Mcpherson Trackside Industries always believed in me, but he taught me to believe in myself, to be brave and, that it's OK to put me first," she said.
"Every day and every sacrifice of the last two years has been worth it to be here."
In an outstanding effort, the Katherinite shared tongue-in-cheek that she "got greedy", placing in the top two six times across the National Cup and the Australian Championships: 1st 30-34 Cruiser Women, 2nd 30+ Open Wheel Women, 2nd 30-34 20" Women in the National Cup, and 1st 30+ Open Wheel Women, 1st 30-34 Cruiser Women and 2nd 30-34 20" Women in the Australian Championships.
Meanwhile, on day two of the Championships, more Territorians did their home proud, with Nhulunbuy's Lauren Winter taking out first place on her cruiser in the 15-16 Girls category, after a great race from start to finish in the final.
Her brother, Matthew Winter, came forth on his Cruiser for 15/16 Boys. Despite a bad start that saw him last off the gate and well behind, the young BMX rider pushed through on the first berm to forth position.
Launceston became the first national championships in the world to include Para BMX and there were nine competitors in the 14-plus age category.
Meanwhile, Victoria's Max Cairns won the superclass men's event in 29.847 seconds ahead of fellow Victorian Bodi Turner and Queenslander Jesse Asmus.
Cairns turned the tables after finishing runner-up to Turner in the elite men's on Thursday.
Olympian Saya Sakakibara, who has been away from the track due to concussion, topped off a brilliant return to racing.
The Sydney-based rider defended her superclass women's national title after enjoying success on the Gold Coast last year.
The 23-year-old also won the elite women's on Thursday.
Victoria's Bella May, who won the junior elite women's earlier in the week, finished third to round out a solid week of racing.
Results:
Superclass men
Superclass women
Junior superclass men
Junior superclass women
30-plus open wheel men's
30-plus open wheel women's
Para 8-13 girls
Para 14-plus
