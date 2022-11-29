'Cleaner, cheaper, secure power' to become 'backbone' of Darwin to Katherine electricity grid

A construction milestone has been reached for the Northern Territory's $45 million big battery - known as the Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System (DK BESS) - with civil and building works now complete.
Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles, said the Battery Energy Storage System would reinforce the Northern Territory as the solar capital of Australia.
"It will store power and be the backbone of the Darwin to Katherine electricity grid," Ms Fyles said.
"150,000 Territorians will soon have a more flexible and reliable power system.
"We know, and Territorians know, that renewables deliver cleaner, cheaper and secure power.
"The Territory Labor Government is backing Territorians, solar and lower prices to get it done."
The 35MVA battery is expected to deliver cost savings of around $9.8 million per year, paying for itself within approximately five years from connection to the grid.
It will also reduce emissions by about 58,000 tonnes per annum.
The Darwin and Katherine Electricity System provides energy to 150,000 Territorians, and the DK BESS is the first significant step towards reducing the use of gas generators for the system.
Minister for Renewables and Energy, Selena Uibo, said the construction of the Darwin-Katherine BESS was a huge step forward in the Territory's plan for 50 per cent renewables by 2030.
"Our electricity will be more reliable and stable, whilst maintaining affordability for Territorians which is what they expect and deserve," Ms Uibo said.
"Our future is renewables.
"This is why we are investing now in the BESS and hydrogen powered generators so we can have clean and efficient energy to help reach our renewables and net zero emission targets."
A new dedicated switchroom is also under construction and the first tranche of inverter enclosures have been installed on site.
Hitachi Energy Country Managing Director, Bernard Norton, said the DK BESS project was "a bold step" towards operating the entire Darwin Katherine network without gas powered generators.
"It also means a more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy supply for Territory households and businesses," he said.
