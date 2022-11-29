A saltwater crocodile has halted cars and nibbled on a tyre as it made its way across a floodplain in Gunbalanya, near the eastern border of Kakadu, in the Northern Territory.
In a video that has since gone viral, the huge crocodile can be seen to move towards the back wheels of a vehicle before making its way across the road.
Two men can be seen metres away from the reptile recording on their phones and a third, behind the camera, exited his vehicle to get a closer look.
The Northern Territory Government runs a 'Be Crocwise' campaign year-round advising Territorians and visitors to be alert and act safely around crocodiles.
An image of the men posing near the crocodile was later posted to social media.
Saltwater crocodiles can grow to over six metres and are most aggressive from September to May during the breeding season.
