The next Alice Springs Masters Games will not be held until 2024, with 2023 set to host a smaller-scale event.
The decision comes following concerns from sporting groups in Alice Springs about their ability to source enough volunteers to stage a full-scale Masters Games next year, with nearly 90 per cent of sports clubs indicating they would prefer a 2024 date.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said the NT Government would put the focus into making the 2024 Alice Springs Masters Games the best games yet.
"This decision has been made in close consultation with the Alice Springs Town Council, stakeholders and the sporting communities who put an enormous amount into this event," he said.
"A minimum number of sports and volunteers are needed for the Alice Springs Masters Games to be a meaningful experience for all concerned, and we are now working on making that happen in 2024."
The Masters Games are an iconic and much-loved event that brings a wealth of economic and social opportunities to the Alice Springs region, with competitors travelling from across the Territory and the country to the event.
The NTG said the Northern Territory Major Events Company would continue to work closely with the Alice Springs Town Council and key stakeholders to ensure the successful staging of 2023's year-out sports festival and better-than-ever full-scale Masters Games in 2024.
