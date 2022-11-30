Northern Territory Parliament has passed legislation that raises the minimum age of criminal responsibility from ten to 12 years of age.
The new laws, which come into effect in the second half of next year, are part of the Territory Government's plan to break the cycle of youth crime through prevention, intervention, and diversion.
The move means children aged 11-years-old or younger will not be criminally responsible for their behaviour, and will instead be referred to intervention and family support programs.
Attorney General and Minister for Justice Chansey Paech said the new legislation would support the rights of all Territorians to be safe by breaking the cycle of reoffending.
"We're taking a smarter approach to youth justice so our communities can be safer," he said.
"Our focus is on delivering proven solutions that will benefit our children, their families and the Territory as a whole."
The NT is the first jurisdiction in Australia to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility.
The Government said a number of programs - such as Back on Track, youth diversion camps, and restorative conferencing - were already in place to assist families and children who require additional support and diversion options.
Government agencies and service providers will also continue to work collaboratively to expand prevention, early intervention and support strategies such as parenting programs and targeted youth outreach.
Interim accommodation would be made available for children who cannot be safely returned to their homes in the short term, the Government announced.
The amendments to the Criminal Code Act 1983 were informed by recommendations from the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory, and research that showed that the earlier a child comes into contact with the justice system, the more prolonged their involvement is likely to be.
The NT Government said it would review the legislation in two years.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
