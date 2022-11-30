Stolen car nearly hits pedestrians in late-night Katherine crime spree, police say

Tyre deflation devices had to be set up in an effort to stop a stolen car which allegedly narrowly missed pedestrians in the main street of Katherine during yet another night-time crime spree.
In the early hours of Wednesday, November 30, seven locations including two government buildings were broken into by an unknown group of people.
Police said nearly all of the businesses were located on Katherine Terrace, with one on First Street.
A Hyundai Staria Load was stolen from one of the locations and later observed driving dangerously around the centre of town from 2:30am.
Police said the vehicle reportedly narrowly missed a number of pedestrians on Katherine Terrace.
Tyre deflation devices were set up to deploy in an effort to stop the car. It was found abandoned a short time later in Katherine East.
Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said Strike Force Cerberus and the Northern Investigations Section are currently investigating and the vehicle had been seized for analysis.
"This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable and Katherine police are working tirelessly to identify and hold the persons responsible accountable for their actions," he said.
"As a community, we need to stay vigilant with our property, like car keys and jewellery.
"Always ensure that you lock your doors at night or when you are not home to deter opportunistic thieves. Always remember to Stop. Look. Lock."
Police are urging anyone with information on the unlawful entries, or dangerous driving, to make contact on 131 444.
