NT ambos throw support behind free Learner Driver First Aid program

Paramedics in the Northern Territory have joined a nationwide launch of a new Learner Driver First Aid program.
The online learning tool offers new drivers a free 30 minute basic first aid course as part of the process of obtaining their license.
In a statement St John NT said the first three to five minutes after a serious car crash were critical.
"Having the first aid skills to preserve a life until medical assistance arrives can drastically change the outcome of the incident," the statement said.
Designed with young people in mind the Learner Driver First Aid tool aims to provide learner drivers with skills that could save or prolong a life until paramedic care arrives.
St John NT Director Ambulance Services Andrew Thomas said the new program would raise awareness to encourage basic first aid skills as a prerequisite for obtaining a driver's license across Australia.
"There have been 48 fatalities on Territory roads this year compared to 35 in 2021," Mr Thomas said.
"Over one third of these crashes involved people under the age of 25, this is over three times higher than last year. On top of this there has been a significant number of car crashes involving serious injury.
"These statistics are frightening."
Mr Thomas said bystander first-aid at the scene of a crash could reduce pre-hospital deaths and severe injury.
"If this learning system helps save another life it is well worth the investment of time in doing the courses," he said.
Driver First Aid is based on a program first developed in the Northern Territory as the "First @Scene" program more than ten years ago.
The program will be available free of charge to all learner drivers and takes about 30 to 45 minutes.
It covers an introduction to first aid, basic life support following the DRSABCD action plan and how to deal with wounds and bleeding.
Participants will be issued with a certificate once they have completed the course.
"Completing the course aims to improve basic first aid knowledge and provide learner drivers with the confidence to assist until professional medical help arrives," Mr Thomas said.
"The last thing our paramedics want is to arrive on the scene of an accident where another family has lost a loved one."
Driver First Aid was launched at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday, November 30.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.