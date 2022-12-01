Former Top Doc appointed as new NT Administrator

Former Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie has been appointed as the new Administrator of the Northern Territory.
Bringing extensive experience and a commitment to community service to the position, Dr Heggie will commence on 31 January 2023 for a three-year term which will see him administering key statutory, civic and ceremonial responsibilities for the Territory.
Dr Heggie was appointed to the position by the Governor-General on advice from the Australian and Northern Territory governments, based on his experience in senior public service, executive leadership and statutory roles.
"Dr Heggie will bring valuable experience to the role of the Administrator of the Northern Territory," Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Kristy McBain, said
"Having served as the Northern Territory's Chief Health Officer and the Executive Director of Public Health and Clinical Excellence in the Northern Territory Government's Department of Health, Dr Heggie has significant leadership experience, and I know that he will bring those same capabilities to the role of Administrator.
"The Australian Government appreciates the work and service of Her Honourable Vicki O'Halloran, the Administrator of the Northern Territory and I thank her for her service as the Northern Territory's Administrator since 2017," Minister McBain said.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles thanked Her Honour for her continued to support of the Northern Territory community through the "uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic" and thanked her for her service on behalf of all Territorians.
"I look forward to working with Dr Heggie to deliver tangible outcomes for the Northern Territory," Ms Fyles said.
"As a Territorian who has worked in a number of remote Northern Territory communities since 2002, Dr Heggie has a strong understanding of our regions and First Nation communities.
"He is a passionate member of our community and is committed to serving all Territorians."
