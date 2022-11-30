Katherine Times
Territory, ACT to be given euthanasia vote rights, after NT senator voted against bill in 'treacherous' act

By Dominic Giannini and Annie Hesse
December 1 2022 - 8:00am
The ACT and Northern Territory are set to be able to make laws on voluntary assisted dying for the first time in a quarter-century.

