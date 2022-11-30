Territory, ACT to be given euthanasia vote rights, after 'treacherous' act

The ACT and Northern Territory are set to be able to make laws on voluntary assisted dying for the first time in a quarter-century.
Legislation to repeal a 25-year-old law put in place by Liberal MP Kevin Andrews is set to pass the parliament, with the Senate prepared to sit all night until the bill is voted on.
The Senate voted to bring the bill to its final stage last week with 41 votes for and 25 against.
But the final vote was filibustered by some Liberal senators, who ran down the clock until time for the vote ran out.
The final tally will likely differ slightly with absent senators returning to parliament.
All parties have granted members a conscience vote given the sensitivities around voluntary assisted dying.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock has implored his colleagues to not conflate the repeal bill with a direct vote on voluntary assisted dying, saying it was purely a matter of territories' rights.
Liberal senator Jonno Duniam flagged amendments that would ban euthanasia for people under the age of 18 as well as review the types and regulations of medication used.
The amendments are unlikely to succeed with senators spearheading the repeal bill saying any such safeguards would be in the hands of the territories when they legislate on the matter.
The bill passed the lower house in August, 99 votes to 37.
But earlier in November, outspoken former Senator for the Northern Territory, Dr Sam McMahon, said the opposition to the Territory making its own laws by CLP Senator Jacinta Price was an "outrageous act of treachery".
Ms Price originally voted against giving the Territory the right to make its own laws around voluntary assisted dying.
"This is nothing more than an act of outright treachery ...," Dr McMahon said.
"Her position is a contradiction to the policy position of the CLP and demonstrates clearly they treat Territorians with absolute contempt."
Dr McMahon, with the support of the Senate was able to get her private senator's bill, over turning the Andrews Legislation to debate during the last term.
This was only the second time this has occurred.
The Government would not allow the bill to go to a final vote before the election was called earlier this year.
"The hard work and persistence of Territorians in opposing the Andrew's Bill is being disrespected by the CLP's only Federal representative," Dr McMahon said.
"The excuses being put up, about safeguards, and protecting vulnerable people have absolutely nothing to do with this bill.
"These issues will come much later, if and when, the legislation is developed."
But on December 1, Ms Price voted in favour of the bill.
"Tonight I voted in support of the Territory Rights Bill," she said.
"I will be calling on the NT Labor government to ensure the lives of our vulnerable are protected should they choose to legislate for voluntary assisted dying."
The NT legalised voluntary assisted dying in 1995 before the so-called Andrews' bill overrode the territory's law two years later and stripped both territories of their ability to legislate on the matter.
- With Australian Associated Press
