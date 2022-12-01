'Win for democracy' as Territory gets rights back

After a quarter-century a ban on decision-making in relation to voluntary assisted dying laws in the Northern Territory and the ACT has been overturned.
The Senate passed a repeal bill to remove the embargo on Australia's two territories legislating on euthanasia after the Northern Territory became the first jurisdiction to legalise it in 1995.
Senators cheered and hugged as the Territory Rights Bill passed on Thursday, as advocates and political representatives from the ACT and NT looked on from the public gallery.
Member for Solomon Luke Gosling, who introduced the repeal bill in the lower house, said injustice had finally been overturned.
"It's right that the territories have now finally been able to win back equal democratic footing with other Australians," he said.
"The Commonwealth should not ever overrule territory sovereignty again."
The Restoring Territory Rights Bill 2022 restores Territorian's rights to make decisions that better their lives and community, the NT Government said.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the passing of the bill in the Federal Parliament was a "win for democracy and for all Territorians".
"Territorians deserve the same rights as every other Australian," she said.
"Today we have made a positive step forward on deciding what is best for ourselves"
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Chansey Paech said the day the bill passed was a momentous day for the Territory.
"The passing of the Territory Rights Bill will now allow important conversations - which have been previously blocked by Federal policy - to take place. "
- with AAP
