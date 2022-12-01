Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'Win for democracy' as Territory gets rights back

By Dominic Giannini and Annie Hesse
December 2 2022 - 8:00am
Allowing the Territory to legislate on euthanasia will "right a historic wrong", Luke Gosling says.

After a quarter-century a ban on decision-making in relation to voluntary assisted dying laws in the Northern Territory and the ACT has been overturned.

