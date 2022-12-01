'High calibre' worker joins Katherine Town Council

Amanda Haigh, a former project manager for the Northern Territory Government's Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet, has joined the team at Katherine Town Council to fill the role as Executive and Governance Officer.
"I am pleased to welcome her to the team," Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said. "She's coming onboard at a critical stage of progress for our organisation and for Katherine."
Ms Haigh will work under Stonhill, providing her with support to tend to competing priorities, delivery of council programs, and manage relationships. "Amanda has a wealth of experience that will be incredibly helpful," Ms Stonhill said.
"And she has a passion for local government."
Ms Haigh previously worked at the Roper Gulf Regional Council for six years, where she provided high-level human resources and financial management and strategic direction.
In her most recent role at NTG, she engaged with government agencies, elected representatives, and community members.
She was also the chair of the Big Rivers Waste Management Working Group, leading the circular economy agenda through the facilitation of the Katherine Materials Recycling Facility, which has been funded and is currently going through a feasibility study.
Ms Haigh recently won the Local Government Public Services Officer award at the Local Government Association of the Northern Territory conference in Darwin.
"While many are feeling the crunch at attracting staff, Council included, it currently has a strong leadership team," NTC said in a statement.
The director of community services, Rosemary Jennings, recently returned from a year of maternity leave and Council welcomed director of corporate services Avtar Singh earlier in the year.
Virginya Boon, who has previously worked at the Roper Gulf Regional Council for an extensive time, recently commenced with the Council in the infrastructure team as operations manager.
"The confidence I have in them is reassuring," Ms Stonhill said.
"I feel that with this team we can overcome hurdles and steer Katherine in the right direction."
