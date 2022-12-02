Territorians urged to Buy a Bale for flooded farmers this Christmas

Recent flooding across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia has been declared the most expensive in the nation's history and a natural catastrophe by Rural Aid charity, with more than $5.5 billion in damages recorded between September and November.
There is now also a growing possibility the flood event will be protracted and episodic, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting above average rainfall from December to January in many of the already impacted areas.
Rural Aid is now urging Australians across the country to throw their support behind southern farmers.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said there were immediate concerns for the wellbeing of affected families leading into the Christmas period and a growing feeling the ongoing impact of the flood event had not yet been grasped by policy makers, corporate Australia, and the broader community.
"This flood event has destroyed homes and livelihoods, wiping millions of dollars from farm incomes and causing immeasurable mental anguish and stress," Mr Warlters said.
"It is difficult to measure the true toll the floods are taking, and will continue to take, on impacted farmers and communities - many of whom have experienced drought, bushfires and multiple flooding events in just the past four years.
"Our immediate concern is the mental health and wellbeing of families in the leadup to Christmas, however, once the emergency subsides, communities face a long and challenging road to recovery. It is imperative they are not forgotten in the process."
Rural Aid predicts at least a two-year recovery for communities, with the funds required to adequately support farmers and families estimated to be in excess of $50 million.
This includes immediate assistance with fodder, clean water and cash payments; community activation of Rural Aid's Farm Army of volunteers; and longer-term mental health support from its team of accredited counsellors.
In response to the unfolding disaster the organisation is relaunching its Buy a Bale fundraising campaign which was popular during the equally significant recent drought.
Mr Warlters said Rural Aid stood ready to execute an extensive recovery support program, using a tried and tested approach, but would require both private and government funding to respond adequately to the families who need help.
"Rural Aid holds a deep connection with the nation's farming families and has the ability to efficiently and effectively deliver assistance, including a team of accredited counsellors who are experienced in delivering unique, tailored on-farm counselling services," Mr Warlters said.
"However, to deliver this at the scale required in this unprecedented instance, we critically need the support of the corporate sector, the public and both State and Federal governments to commit to prioritising the wellbeing of affected communities.
"We've always been overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians in supporting our programs that help farmers in need.
"This particular event poses a unique challenge in that unlike the drought, where some farmers were better prepared or could take steps to manage the impact, this has been sudden and widespread. Additionally, the many years of droughts, floods and fires have left many families at breaking point.
"If you're in a position to do so, please consider making a donation and helping them get back on their feet as they navigate a very difficult journey ahead."
To support Rural Aid or make a donation visit www.buyabale.com.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
